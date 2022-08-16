Mrs. Ginika Tor has assured the people of the southeast that Tinubu would address the marginalisation of Ndigboif he is elected

The APC leader stated this in Keffi, Nasarawa state when she met with some Igbo residents in the area

Tor said it would be in the best interest of Ndigbo to vote for Tinubu to remain in the mainstream politics of Nigeria

Keffi - President of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative (OPI), Mrs. Ginika Tor has assured the people of the southeast that the presidential candidate of the ruling All progressive congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu would address the marginalisation of Ndigbo if voted into power.

Speaking at ‘Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju’ town hall meeting in Keffi, Nasarawa state on Monday, August 15, she remarked that the Tinubu-led presidency would run an all-inclusive government.

Mrs Tor has been at the forefront of canvassing Igbo votes for Tinubu. Photo credit: Federal Character Commission

Source: Facebook

as saying:

“Asiwaju represents the bridge to a better life and inclusion of Igbos in his government is certain, given his antecedents and pedigree while he was the Governor of Lagos state.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tor, who paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Keffi, Dr. Shehu Chindo Yamusa III, said it would be in the best interest of Ndigbo to vote for Tinubu to remain in the mainstream politics of the country.

2023: Yoruba elders urge Tinubu to drop Shettima as running mate

Meanwhile, some Yoruba elders under the aegis of Coalition of APC Stakeholders Network and Southwest Supporters of Tinubu, have asked Tinubu to drop Senator Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2023 presidential race.

Leadership newspaper quoted the group’s president-general, Elder Arokoyo Samuel as saying the only obstacle between Tinubu and the presidency in 2023 is Shettima.

2023: I pity Nigeria's next president - Sheikh Gumi

On his part, prominent Nigerian Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, says he feels pity for Nigeria’s next president.

In an article he wrote and seen by Legit.ng, Gumi said the next commander-in-chief has to act “quickly and carefully” when he assumes office.

The prominent cleric warned that if the country's next president treat terrorism with kid gloves, insurgency will get worse.

Accord Party presidential candidate cautions Nigerians on who they vote for in 2023

In a related development, Professor Christopher Imumolen, the presidential candidate of Accord Party has declared that only a candidate who is not affiliated with any sect in Nigeria can solve the challenges faced by the country.

Speaking at a youth gathering commemorating International Youth Day, Imumolen said voting right is the only way to ensure that critical issues are addressed.

He also said he has commenced the process of preparing the minds of voters to vote right in the coming election and to educate all and sundry on the kind of personality needed to get Nigeria back on its feet.

Source: Legit.ng