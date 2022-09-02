A major story in mainstream Nigerian news media over the week was the claim that Bola Tinubu's doctor in France has advised him to drop his presidential ambition over health issues.

2023: Tinubu's Doctor Advises Him to Drop Presidential Race? Jagaban's Ally Speaks

Joe Igbokwe, one of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's trusted allies, has reacted to a claim by one Maxwell Nwadike that the personal doctor of APC presidential candidate has advised him to step down from the 2023 race.

Major Nigerian newspapers

Source: UGC

According to Nwadike in a tweet on Thursday, August 25, the alleged advice from the doctor was based on Tinubu's current health condition.

Thinking Outside the Box! Nigerian Man Builds 3-Bedroom House with 14,800 Plastic Bottles, Photos Emerge

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Yahaya Ahmed, a Nigerian engineer, has built a house in Kaduna using 14,800 sand-filled plastic bottles as bricks.

Ahmed is the director of a non-governmental organisation, Developmental Association of Renewable Energies in Nigeria (DARE).

List of Top 10 States with Best WAEC Results in 2021 Emerges

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released a report on the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria from 2019 to 2021.

According to the report which is based on verified and validated data from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), a total of 1.53 million candidates sat for the WASSCE in 2020, indicating a decline of 3.25% compared to 1.58 million in 2019.

2023: Details of How Tinubu Turned Down Wike’s Demands in London Emerge

The details of the meeting between the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, have been revealed.

Wike, a governor of the Peoples Democratic Party has been angered with the outcome of the presidential primary of the umbrella party and the decision of its presidential candidate. Atiku Abubakar, to dump him for Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

Beautiful Photos of 96-Year-Old Nigerian Secondary School Which Has Produced Many Professors

Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), a prestigious first-generation secondary school in Onitsha, Anambra state, has clocked 96.

The school was established on January 25, 1925.

According to a post on The Nigerian Nostalgia 1960-1980 Project, a Facebook group which collects photographs depicting scenes and people from Nigeria between the mid 19th century and 1980, DMGS has produced many professors in Nigeria.

Thousands of 'Obi-dient' Youths Take Over Streets of Calabar, Photos, Video Emerge

With the growing popularity of his candidacy ahead of the 2023 presidential election, supporters of Peter Obi have taken to the street in Calabar, Cross River state for a fitness walk.

The supporters who popularly refer to themselves as Obi-dient and Yusuful people - words coined from the names of the Labour Party's presidential and vice-presidential candidates - filled the streets of Calabar in their thousands.

2023: Tinubu Breaks Silence after London Meeting with Wike, Other PDP Governors, Reveals His Plan

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has promised that his government will not do what is comfortable but what is right for Nigerians if elected in 2023.

The APC flag bearer said this in a tweet posted on his official handle on Monday, August 29, adding that his government won’t “do what is comfortable”.

Source: Legit.ng