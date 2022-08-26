Joe Igbokwe, one of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's trusted allies, has reacted to a claim by one Maxwell Nwadike that the personal doctor of APC presidential candidate has advised him to step down from the 2023 race.

According to Nwadike in a tweet on Thursday, August 25, the alleged advice from the doctor was based on Tinubu's current health condition.

Speaking on the claim, Igbokwe in a Facebook post on Friday, August 26, described it as fake news and a blatant lie.

Igbokwe made it clear that "Blatant lies, Fake News, false propaganda, name-calling, abuse, etc cannot help anybody to win the 2023 presidential elections."

On the contrary, he noted that "Only track records of achievements, experience, knowledge, network, deep local, National and international connections, massive followers, bridges and friendships you have built over the years are the benchmarks."

Igbokwe ended his post by stating that "Asiwaju has been working and preparing for the exalted office even before 1993..."

Source: Legit.ng