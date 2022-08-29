APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, said his plan, if elected in 2023, is to do what is right for Nigerians, not what is comfortable

The APC presidential candidate noted that his ambition is powered by what he described as “the love of Nigeria”

Tinubu's statement comes days after his reported meeting with Nyesom Wike and other PDP governors in London

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has promised that his government will not do what is comfortable but what is right for Nigerians if elected in 2023.

The APC flag bearer said this in a tweet posted on his official handle on Monday, August 29, adding that his government won’t “do what is comfortable”.

Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, says his government will not do what is comfortable but what is right for Nigerians if elected in 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

He tweeted:

“We are not here to do what is comfortable. We are here to do what is right for our people and our country.

"We are here to answer to a greater, higher calling. That calling is the love of Nigeria. We dare not miss this chance because we cannot be sure of another.”

The tweet comes days after Tinubu met with the Governor of Rivers state and a few of his colleagues in the PDP in London.

Confirming the meeting, Governor Wike explained his motive for the closed-door sections when he spoke to news men in Port Harcourt on Friday, August 26.

The Rivers state governor said the discussion centred on non-partisan topics, but on issues affecting everyone in the country.

However, Tinubu has not officially commented on the meeting.

2023: Details of how Tinubu turned down Wike’s demands in London emerge

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Wike demanded that if Tinubu wins the presidential election, which comes first, he will ensure he does not influence the outcome of the governorship and House of Assembly polls in Rivers, Benue, Oyo and Abia states, so that candidates in his camp and those of the other governors could win maintain control of the states.

However, after Wike tabled his demand before Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate was said to have shown zero commitment to his demands while explaining why he could not meet the demands.

Sources privy to the details of the meeting said that Wike’s demands are unrealistic and he could not really bring them to the table.

