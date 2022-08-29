The presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, was allegedly reported to have turned down some of the demands of the Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike

Source privy to the information revealed that Wike has demanded that Tinubu should force the governorship aspirants in Rivers, Oyo, Abia and Benue states to drop their ambitions for PDP candidates

Tinubu, on the other hand, said he would not want to be deceptive, that he can only look at the case of Rivers state, but others look unrealistic and difficult to achieve

The details of the meeting between the Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, have been revealed, This Day reported.

Wike, a governor of the Peoples Democratic Party has been angered with the outcome of the presidential primary of the umbrella party and the decision of its presidential candidate. Atiku Abubakar, to dump him for Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.

Tinubu turns down Wike's demand in London Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Nyeson Wike

Source: Twitter

Wike in search of political relevance after 2023 elections

Subsequently, Wike has been on the move for alternatives to get political relevance after 2023, which has influenced his meetings with several opposition leaders including Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After Wike table his demand to Tinubu, the presidential hopeful was said to have shown zero commitment to his demands, while explaining why he could not meet the demands.

Sources privy to the details of the meeting said that Wike’s demands are unrealistic and he could not really bring them to the table.

What Wike demands from Tinubu

“Ensures if he wins the presidential election, which comes first, he will ensure he does not influence the outcome of the governorship and House of Assembly polls in Rivers, Benue, Oyo and Abia states, so that candidates in his camp and those of the other governors could win maintain control of the states”, the source revealed Wike’s demands.

Wike also want Tinubu to assure them that his men would be allowed to win senate, house of representatives seats, and the governors contesting the senatorial election.

Such demands had no headway because the presidential and national assembly elections would be conducted simultaneously.

“The APC candidate only said, yes, he could look into the demands for Rivers, but he cannot do same for Oyo, Benue and Abia; that it would be very difficult and will not want to come across as deceptive,” the source added

According to the source, Wike wanted Tinubu to force the APC candidates in Rivers, Oyo, Abi and particularly Benue, where the ruling party’s candidate is believed to be stronger to drop their ambitions.

2023: Details of Atiku’s Meeting with Wike, Makinde, Ortom in London emerge

Legit.ng earlier reported that sources have revealed that allies to the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, have again demanded the resignation of the PDP's national chairman, Iyorchial Ayu, from its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The governor's allies made the demand during a reconciliation meeting between Atiku and Wike in London on Thursday, August 25.

Some members of the national working committee of the PDP have also been reported to be demanding the probe of finance under Ayu's leadership.

Source: Legit.ng