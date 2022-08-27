Among local stories that went viral over the week was the one on INEC's report that a lot of potential voters in Adamawa are yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) after registering for them.

2023: Real Danger Awaits Atiku as INEC Makes Stunning Revelation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that 40,000 Permanent Voters Cards are yet to be collected in Adamawa, the home state of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

INEC raises fear over voters' behaviour in Adamawa

This revelation was made on Wednesday, August 10, by INEC's spokesman in Yola, Malam Dahiru Jauro.

List of Top 10 States with Best WAEC Results in 2021 Emerges

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released a report on the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Nigeria from 2019 to 2021.

According to the report which is based on verified and validated data from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), a total of 1.53 million candidates sat for the WASSCE in 2020, indicating a decline of 3.25% compared to 1.58 million in 2019.

WAEC Results Statistics: List of 10 States with Least Performance in 2021

Peter Obi Attempts to Kneel While Greeting Atiku Abubakar at NBA Conference

Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate made an attempt to kneel to greet Atiku Abubakar when he entered into the hall where the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) 62nd was ongoing on Monday, August 22.

The former Anambra governor walked towards the former vice president and tried to kneel before him to exchange pleasantries but Atiku stopped him, stood up and gave him a hug.

NBA Conference: Tinubu's Ally Speaks on Shettima's Suit

Nigerians have been reacting and are still speaking on the outfit of Kashim Shettima, the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) conference held in Lagos on Monday, August 22.

One of those who have also spoken on Shettima's suit is Joe Igbokwe, an ally of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tears, Mourning in Top Government Agency as Director Slumps, Dies While Fighting Female Colleague

The northwest zonal director of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Julius Haruna has died in a fisticuff with one of his female colleagues.

Haruna died while fighting with Muibat Abdusalam in the office on Wednesday, August 17.

2023: Political Intrigues as Atiku Reportedly Meets APC Governors

A former minister has alleged that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is meeting with some APC governors ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The minister whose name was not mentioned is an ally of the governor f Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

