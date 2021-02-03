Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), established in 1925, is one of the oldest schools in Nigeria

Dennis Memorial Grammar School (DMGS), a prestigious first-generation secondary school in Onitsha, Anambra state, has clocked 96.

The school was established on January 25, 1925.

According to a post on The Nigerian Nostalgia 1960-1980 Project, a Facebook group which collects photographs depicting scenes and people from Nigeria between the mid 19th century and 1980, DMGS has produced many professors in Nigeria.

The school reportedly produced the first Nigerian professor of History, Professor Kenneth Onwuka Dike who allegedly served as Senior Prefect of DMGS (DMGS Class of 1936).

DMGS also produced the first Nigerian professor of Mathematics, Prof. James O. C. Ezeilo (DMGS Class of 1948), the first Nigerian professor of Pharmacology, Prof. Gilbert O. Onuaguluchi (DMGS Class of 1944), the second African/Nigerian Principal, Mr Samuel Onochie Ogoaz i(DMGS Class of 1939), the first African/Nigerian Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kenneth Onwuka Dike (DMGS Class of 1936).

The historic school also reportedly produced the first Nigerian military medical doctor, HRH Igwe. Captain Sir. Dr. Walter C. Eze (DMGS Class of 1945), the first Nigerian geologist, Prince Alexander Okoli (DMGS Class of 1953), the first Nigerian petroleum engineer, Engr. Dr Emmanuel Egbogah (DMGS Class of 1961), the first Igbo man to become an Engineer, Engr. Isaac Iweka (DMGS Class of 1930), among others.

