Akwa Ibom - Master Valour Mbre-Inyang, the 16-year-old student who made all A's in the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been given $1,000 awarded by the management of Topfaith International Secondary School Mkpatak in Akwa Ibom.

Mbre-Inyang's feat is said to be unmatched since the school was established 20 years ago, Punch reports.

In 20 years, no one has made Valour's feat (Photo: Topfaith Schools)

The young man was given the award by the chairman, Board of Governors of the institution, Emmanuel Abraham, on Monday, August 29.

Abraham, proud of the awardee, said his record-making result is very memorable as it coincided with the school's 20th anniversary.

Saluting the youth for his feat, Emmanuel stated:

“Over the years, a lot of Topfaith students came quite close to clinching the award, scoring 8 A1’s, but falling short of one to get the prize.”

