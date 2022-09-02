Nigerian politicians last week turned London into a new city where they decide and make permutation for the 2023 elections

By counting the top 3 presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, are in London last week to negotiate with influential Nyeson Wike and others

Also in London for negotiation for the 2023 poll is former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was reportedly rooting for the Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The recent twist by Nigerian politicians in London can be described as a prologue to President Muhammadu Buhari’s valedictory package.

This is because the top 3 leading presidential candidates left Nigeria last week to negotiate who will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Top presidential aspirants in 2023 negotiate Nigerians' fate in London Photo Credit: Atiku Abubaka, Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The next year's general poll will mark the end of the administration of President Buhari in Nigeria’s history, and the aspirants decided to leave Nigeria for London, not to meet any non-Nigerians but to meet themselves and negotiate the way forward.

You can't shave a man's head in his absence - MKO Abiola

This is tantamount to the act of shaving a man’s head in his absence, a statement credited to Chief MKO Abiola after Ibrahim Babangida annulled the June 12, 1993, general election.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The politicians left Nigeria to decide Nigerians' fate in the absence of Nigerians, thus, shaving the Nigerians’ heads in the absence of Nigerians’.

Among those who have travelled to London recently is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who met with the Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike.

Other top politicians present at the meeting included Samuel Ortom of Benue state; Abia state’s Okezie Ikpeazu; Oyo and Adamawa states governors Seyi Makinde and Ahmadu Fintiri.

Wike meets opposition members in London

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo was also reported to have met with Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Wike, Ortom and the former governor of Cross Rivers state, Donald Duke, in London.

Governor Wike also confirmed that they met with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in London.

Among the 3 top presidential hopefuls, only Obi had met with Wike in Rivers state since presidential primaries end in early June.

Even Atiku Abubakar, who is in the same party with Wike and wanted to settle his rift with him, could not do that in Nigeria.

The former vice president has to go to London to have a peace talk with the Rivers state governor.

2023: Full list of PDP chieftains accused of fueling Atiku/Wike’s rift

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former governors of Ondo and Cross Rivers states have been accused of topping the list of PDP leaders, fueling the crisis between the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike.

Aside from the two ex-governors, former ministers and a senator was also accused by some stakeholders of the party for responsible for the growing tension between the two leaders.

The accused chieftains are major members of the reconciliation team from Governor Wike's camp for their failure to achieve the objective.

Source: Legit.ng