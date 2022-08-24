Nigeria's main opposition party is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that it retains power come 2023

In fact, Senator Dino Melaye has boasted that Atiku Abubakar, PDP's flagbearer, will beat Bola Tinubu hands down in the polls in Lagos state

The presidential spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar's 2023 campaign maintained that the people's choice is all that matters

Senator Dino Melaye, spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, has said his principal will floor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state.

Tinubu has been in control of Lagos state since 1999, when he was elected governor. Although he left in 2007, he still wields a large influence in the state, determining who gets what as far as politics is concerned.

Speaking in an interview on Trust TV, Melaye said though Osun is the “ancestral home” of Tinubu, he was defeated by the PDP, which removed his first cousin as governor, Daily Trust reports.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Senator Dino Melaye noted that Atiku will Tinubu in Lagos. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

He said:

“If election is conducted in Lagos today PDP will win the election, Atiku will defeat Tinubu, Atiku was in Lagos two days ago, and he was received everywhere he goes. The people want him and he is going to win the election.”

Senator Dino Melaye weigh into the PDP crisis

Melaye also said the crisis between his principal and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state cannot derail the victory of the PDP in 2023.

Dino affirmed thus:

“There is no crisis in the PDP, the PDP is one strong political party and I am telling you that as I speak with you today there is no shaking and no cause for alarm."

Source: Legit.ng