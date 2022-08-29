Earlier, the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike met with some PDP stalwarts, APC flagbearer in the United Kingdom

According to reports, Wike list his demands from the politicians especially Atiku Abubakar and Bola Ahmed Tinubu but was turned down

In a new development, the former presidential candidate of the PDP urged his supporters to be calm and expectant, noting 'something would happen soon'

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, on Monday, August 29, in reaction to the internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stated that nothing has happened yet but “something will happen” soon.

According to the PDP ex-presidential aspirant, nobody can threaten him as he will do what is right no matter the “gang up” or blackmail, Channels TV reported.

He made this assertion during the flag-off of Eneka Internal Roads in the Obio-Akpor area of the state.

Wike said:

“Anybody who knows me knows that once I have made up my mind and I believe that what I am doing is right, if you like, let the whole people team up, as far as my conscience is clear, I will do what is right at all times; It doesn’t matter any gang up.

“All of us should be calm; you’ve heard what is happening in PDP. Nothing has happened yet but by the grace of God; something will happen.”

Wike has been said to be disgruntled after former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar won the PDP presidential election and picked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state as his running mate for the 2023 general election.

Apart from the internal crisis arising from the fallout of its presidential election primary, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s chances of victory in some state chapters are threatened by intra-party problems.

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, some of the controversies, Sunday Vanguard gathered, preceded the party primaries held between last May and June while others are outcomes of the selection process for candidates.

The contentions are such that have left party chieftains and their supporters divided and disillusioned.

