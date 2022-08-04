Dino Melaye has expressed joy over his appointment as the spokesman of the PDP's presidential campaign organisation

Melaye, in his reaction to the honour on Thursday, August 4, thanked both the PDP and Atiku Abubakar

The former Kogi senator also vowed to work hard towards taking power from the clutch of the ruling APC in 2023

Dino Melaye, a former senator from Kogi state, has reacted to his appointment as the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential campaign.

In a post on Thursday, August 4, Melaye noted that he was humbled by the recognition given to him by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Dino Melaye said he will not disappoint the PDP (Photo: Dino Melaye)

Source: Facebook

He vowed never to disappoint the party for reposing such confidence in him and pledged to work towards taking power back from the grip of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I'm grateful to His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar (GCON) Waziri Adamawa, presidential candidate of our party, the Peoples' Democratic Party, (PDP), for appointing me as spokesman for the Atiku/Ifeanyi Okowa ticket.

"This for me is a humbling recognition and I pledge to justify the confidence reposed in me.

"Together, we shall reclaim our country from the vice-grip of the APC."

2023: Atiku Makes 2 Fresh Appointments; Powerful Names, Strong Positions Revealed

Recall that Atiku had appointed Melaye and Dr. Daniel Bwala as his spokespersons for the 2023 presidential campaign.

The former vice-president who confirmed this development in a statement issued by his special adviser on media, Paul Ibe, in Abuja on Thursday, August 4, said that the appointment took immediate effect.

Details emerge

“Melaye is a politician and a member of the 8th Senate who represented Kogi West Senatorial district. He hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“Bwala, on the other hand, is a legal practitioner, politician, and public affairs analyst. He hails from Adamawa State.”

Alhaji title: Fayose's brother drops bombshell allegation on Atiku

Meanwhile, the feud between Atiku and Ayodele Fayose had no doubt extended to the former Ekiti governor's younger brother, Isaac.

In an Instagram post shared by Isaac recently, he alleged that the PDP removed the religious title Alhaji from his name in our to secure his ambition of becoming president in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng