The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, said his mission is to destroy the APC structures in his state

Governor Wike also lashed out at an unnamed PDP member who was in Kano with Atiku to welcome Shekarau to the main opposition party

The Rivers state governor also issued a response to a former governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi, who had advised him not to take any decision in anger

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike says he is on a mission to bring down the structures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

According to Channels TV, Governor Wike made said this during the commissioning of the Ogbunabali Sandfilled Area in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Governor Wike said he is destroying APC structures in Rivers state. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

He reiterated he has been busy demolishing APC structures in the south-south state and should not be distracted.

“Wike and his team are busy here bringing down all structures of APC, providing dividends of democracy. In your own state, you are only talking about Wike,” the governor was quoted as saying.

I don’t belong to the houseboys - Wike

Governor Wike in May lost the PDP presidential primary to Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president.

He also lost the chance to become the PDP's vice presidential candidate as Atiku picked Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state over him.

Since then, all has not been well with the PDP as the party became divided into two major factions: Atiku camp and Wike camp.

Amid the crisis, Wike has met with presidential candidates of the APC, Bola Tinubu, and Labour Party, Peter Obi, fueling speculations that he may dump the PDP.

Speaking in Port Harcourt on Monday, August 29, Governor Wike said he does not belong to the houseboys.

Wike also took a swipe at an unnamed member of PDP who was present at an event in Kano state on Monday to receive Senator Ibrahim Shekarau from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

He accused the PDP member of not putting effort into cajoling others to join the PDP but is quite comfortable with liking “when food is ready.”

“Anywhere any true Rivers man is, you must show that you are important, you must show that you have something to offer and not to do houseboy, we don’t belong to the houseboys; we are not known to be that.

“So, all of you, continue to show that you are not a second-class citizen in any state or any zone,” Governor Wike said.

Wike replies Makarfi

In a TV interview, a former governor of Kaduna state, Ahmed Makarfi, said Wike should not take any decision in anger.

However, responding, the Rivers governor told Makarfi to focus on delivering his state for the PDP.

“What I want to advise Makarfi is: Look you have a job, make sure PDP wins Kaduna state. Leave Wike. Make sure PDP wins in Kaduna state, I don’t want to hear excuses," Governor Wike said.

