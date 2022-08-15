Ahead of the 2023 general election, the PDP is putting its house in order so as to record victory for the party and convince Nigerians in the process

This is as Senator Dino Melaye called on Nigerians, old and young, to vote right, for the greater good of the country

He however maintained that the forthcoming election is an opportunity for Nigerians to get it right and change the narrative going forward as a nation

In the build-up to the 2023 general election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Peoples democratic party wants Nigerians to vote right.

The Presidential spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar's 2023 campaign, Senator Dino Melaye has said that electing the right leader in 2023 has an epic significance towards shaping the future of the country and its citizens, Leadership reports.

Melaye says Atiku will change the narrative in 2023. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action

Source: Facebook

He made this assertion at the Glad to Lead and Inspire Advocacy Initiative in conjunction with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vote Right Ambassadors (PVRA) national summit.

According to Melaye;

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The year 2023 is fast approaching and it is a year we will all have to do it right for the right result.”

Dino Melaye tackles APC

The former lawmaker lamented that Buhari and the APC have inflicted pain and suffering on Nigerians.

He opined thus:

“Today Nigeria is at the verge of collapse and we do not need a soothsayer to tell us that Nigeria is suffering from economic malnutrition, security, poverty and social instability.

“We experienced all these because we Nigerians did not do it right. Therefore, results cannot make it right. Nigeria’s once robust economy has been raped resulting in unbearable hardship and untold depression.

“Millions of Nigerians now wish they were not born Nigerians and this happens because of APC bad leadership.”

Vote out APC, Dino tells Nigerians

He affirmed thus:

“So I’m calling on well meaning Nigerians to come out in mass to vote out APC and bring in the rightful thinking person that will take our country to greater heights and that person is no other person than Atiku Abubakar.

“Atiku is the man who has the capacity to bring us back from this APC mischief and he is the only person who has the capacity to unite this country.”

APC to take note as Melaye drops daring message after getting PDP appointment

Dino Melaye, a former senator from Kogi state, has reacted to his appointment as the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s presidential campaign.

In a post on Thursday, August 4, Melaye noted that he was humbled by the recognition given to him by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He vowed never to disappoint the party for reposing such confidence in him and pledged to work towards taking power back from the grip of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

2023: 3 reasons why Peter Obi has an edge over Tinubu, Atiku, other candidates

As Nigerians approach the 2023 elections in a few months, all political parties have elected their presidential candidates ahead of the poll and started unofficial campaigns.

Four of the leading candidates have been more active, and it appears that one of them, Peter Obi, has the edge over the others because of his approach.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), was a two-time governor of Anambra state.

Source: Legit.ng