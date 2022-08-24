The recent romance between Governor Nyesom Wike and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is reportedly shaking the camp of PDP and Atiku Abubakar

Ahead of the 2023 election, a support group had maintained that the alliance between the Rivers state governor and the former governor of Lagos state is a good omen for the ruling party

Meanwhile, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress Tinubu reportedly met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state in London

A political support group, Asiwaju Project Beyond 2023, has reacted to the romance between Governor Nyesom Wike and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On Wednesday, August 24, the group says that ongoing talks between the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate and Governor of Rivers, is a good omen for the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The support group confirms Tinubu-Wike's meeting. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @SpeakerGbaja

Source: Twitter

The group's director-general, Realwan Okpanachi made this assertion through a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, Daily Nigerian reported.

The group confirmed Tinubu's meeting with Wike

Mr Okpanachi, who said that the Tinubu-Wike proposed alliance was a good omen for the APC, added that Wike’s step was justified.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“We can confirm to you authoritatively that Wike and his team met with Tinubu in London to discuss strategic alliance ahead of 2023 presidential election.

“Both leaders appreciate the need to work together to ensure that Tinubu becomes the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023."

“The question is, is Wike justified to take this particular step? The answer is capital yes. What do you expect from a governor that has given everything to sustain the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) only to be slighted compromised and embarrassed by the same party and its leaders/officers?”

Mr Okpanachi further said that Wike was equally taking the step to ensure his political survival after the 2023 election.

He affirmed:

“Wike is old and politically experienced and savvy enough to make his decisions."

2023: Details of Wike-Tinubu meeting, list of PDP, APC governors in attendance revealed

Keys points of the secret meeting between Governor Nyesom Wike and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been revealed.

Also, it was gathered that governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who accompanied Wike to the meeting held in London on Tuesday, August 23, were Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Speaking with The Punch, a source disclosed:

“Governors Sanwo-Olu and Fayemi were equally part of the delegation. Contrary to what some online media are speculating, the meeting was held in London yesterday (Monday).’’

2023: Timebomb ticking for Atiku as Wike, PDP governors, chieftains meet Tinubu outside Nigeria

Earlier, it was reported that Wike was having a meeting with Tinubu in London.

A source claimed that the Rivers governor was accompanied by some other of his colleagues on the platform of the PDP.

The source said among those with Wike in this high-profile meeting were Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and other PDP chieftains.

Source: Legit.ng