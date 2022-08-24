Keys points of the secret meeting between Governor Nyesom Wike and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been revealed.

Also, it was gathered that governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who accompanied Wike in the meeting held in London on Tuesday, August 23, were Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Speaking with Punch, a source disclosed that “Governors Sanwo-Olu and Fayemi were equally part of the delegation. Contrary to what some online media are speculating, the meeting was held in London yesterday (Monday).’’

The Tinubu-Wike meeting was centered on the 2023 elections (Photo: @officialABAT, @GovWike)

Source: Twitter

According to a source who spoke with Guardian:

“The governors moved to France two days ago to join the Oyo governor who is already there on yearly leave. And they just moved out of France to the United Kingdom.

“Yes, we left Nigeria to meet with Tinubu on Monday. We initially thought it would hold in France because that was where Tinubu went the last time he left the country. We, however, got signal close to our time of departure that we should proceed somewhere else.”

Concerning the meeting's agenda, the source who is privy to it revealed that it was connected with the plan to get Wike to work for the APC and Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

The source explained that Wike is an important politician of southern extraction and Tinubu's camp recognises that massive votes come from Rivers during elections, hence the plot to buy him over to the ruling party.

He added:

“Yes, the discussion was centered on the 2023 election. The Tinubu camp knows how important votes from Rivers are and are looking for how to get Wike to work for them."

