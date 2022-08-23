There is a possibility that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in Paris, the capital of France

A report by The Cable has it that Governor Nyesom Wike is currently having a meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in Paris, France.

A source who spoke with the newspapers claimed that Governor is accompanied by some other governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The source said among those with Wike in this high-profile meeting are Governor Samuel Ortom, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, and other PDP chieftains.

The source said the development will work against Atiku (Photo: @GovWike, @royaltyuso, @officialABAT)

The unnamed source said Wike and those backing are now considering whether to throw their weight behind Tinubu in 2023.

He added that after the meeting with Tinubu, Wike is billed to have a talk with Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP)'s flagbearer.

According to the source:

“This meeting is a confirmation that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, even before the 2022 presidential primaries of the PDP, has been working underground for the APC candidate, Bola Tinubu.

“This move is a clear indication that the Governor Wike-led group has been deceiving the leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in fruitless reconciliation meetings, but has already decided to play the ‘spoiler game’ by destroying the party from within, frustrate the chances of the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar or when the push comes to shove, move en mass to the APC or Labour Party when the PDP least expected.

“It is important to note here that, part of Governor Wike’s plan ahead of the 2023 general elections, is to use the former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko and other surrogates in Katsina, Kebbi, Cross River, Kano and other states to destabilise the campaigns of the PDP, especially the chances of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.”

Wike-Atiku rift: Do this to PDP, before defecting to APC, Gbajabiamila tells Rivers governor

Meanwhile, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, on Friday, August 12, reiterated the well-known saying that in politics there are no permanent friends or enemies, only permanent interests.

Gbjabiamila said this in Rivers at the commissioning of some major projects in reaction to Wike's revelation that the PDP plotted against his emergence as the speaker of the House of Representatives.

The speaker noted that plotting is not strange in politics and that Wike should make permanent his latest political journey which he and the governor know about.

