There are strong indications that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is intensifying efforts to get the support of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike for the 2023 presidential poll

A close source revealed that Tinubu and Wike met in London, the United Kingdom, on Monday as part of moves to work together ahead of the election

In reaction, Governor Bala Mohammed denied knowledge of the meeting, maintaining that the supremacy and sanctity of the party stands

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has denied knowing about the meeting between the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, his loyalists and the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s flagbearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London on Tuesday, August 24.

Recall that various media platforms have been awash with news of the meeting between Wike, his loyalists and Tinubu in London on Tuesday, August 23, fueling speculations that Wike may work for Tinubu in the forthcoming election or may defect to the APC.

Governor Bala Mohammed reacts to Wike, Tinubu's meeting in London on Tuesday. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @SpeakerGbaja

Source: Twitter

Speaking with newsmen after an interactive meeting with the PDP governorship candidates, Bala said he believes in the supremacy and sanctity of the party, adding that the mood of the party is excellent, Daily Independent reports.

He said:

“The Chairman has already spoken. You know we are loyal party members. We believe in the supremacy and sanctity of the party and he has already told you that the mood is very excellent.

“The candidates are coming together, unite to discuss, even issues of reconciliation. So, it is a very democratic party, he is open and we have ask him all the question that we need to ask about to win the elections and then the strategies are ours.

"We don’t have to relate it to the media now, but certainly we are on course. I am not aware of the meeting between other party members and governor Wike.”

