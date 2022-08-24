PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar is reportedly billed to travel to the UK in a bid to resolve the lingering crisis in his party ahead of 2023

Atiku is allegedly billed to meet with the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike in London on Thursday, August 25

Atiku's move came a day after Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC, reportedly met with the Rivers governor

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reportedly headed to the United Kingdom.

TheCable reported that Atiku's London trip was in an attempt to resolve his rift with Govermor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, reportedly set to meet Governor Wike in London. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar Hausa

The newspaper cited sources close to the former vice-president as confirming that Atiku is billed to meet with the Rivers governor on Thursday, August 25.

“The PDP presidential candidate headed for London today after arriving Paris yesterday. He is billed to meet with Wike tomorrow in an attempt to resolve the issues between them,” a source was quoted as saying.

Atiku's associates not happy with Lamido's, Babangida's comments

Meanwhile, another source reportedly said associates close to the PDP presidential candidate are not happy with the way in which Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa state, and Babangida Aliyu, former governor of Niger, have criticised Wike and they want Atiku to call them to order.

Lamido had in a TV interview on Tuesday, August 23, said there was no need for any reconciliation between Wike and Atiku, saying nobody wronged the Rivers governor.

Atiku's move comes after Tinubu met with Wike

Legit.ng notes that Atiku's move to resolve the issues between him and Wike came a day after Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), met with the Rivers governor in Paris, France (some reports said they met in London).

Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue; Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and other PDP stalwarts loyal to the Rivers governor also attended the meeting.

The PDP has been in turmoil since Atiku chose Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta, as his running mate, ignoring Wike who was said to have been preferred by a majority of the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) members as the candidate for the position.

