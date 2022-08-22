Top 2023 presidential candidate have been invited to attend the ongoing 2022 annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association

A few days ago, the Nigerian Bar Association invited the top 2023 presidential candidates of various political parties to the 2022 annual conference.

Among the 2023 presidential candidates invited were, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, and Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party, among many others.

Legit.ng gathered that two of the four leading candidates invited by the NBA’s Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP) confirmed they will be attending.

According to the NBA, the leading presidential candidates would deliver speeches during the conference's panel session on “Democratic Transitions in 21st Century Nigeria: 2023 and Beyond”.

The conference which has been themed 'Bold Transitions' is currently taking place at the Eko Atlantic City in Victoria Island, Lagos.

However, as guests arrived at the venue of the 2022 NBA conference, Legit.ng noticed that the 2023 presidential candidates except Tinubu graced the occasion.

For instance, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP arrived at the event venue dressed in a black suit and to match trousers donning a red tie.

Atiku was at the venue alongside his entourage including the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar 2023 presidential campaign, Dino Melaye.

Another aspirant who was present is Peter Obi of the Labour Party who was welcomed into the event with cheers from thousands of his supporters in the conference room.

However, unlike other presidential candidates, Bola Tinubu, the APC's national leader was absent at the 2022 NBA conference.

Representing Tinubu at the event is the former governor of Borno state Kashim Shettima who is the vice-presidential candidate for the APC in the 2023 election.

While speaking at the event, Atiku said that he is a product of devolved powers and he understands the workings of the regional government.

His words:

“I am a product of devolved powers, and I know what the regional governments did with those powers. That’s why I’m advocating for restructuring.”

Also present at the event are the governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, Africa's renonwed writer, Chimamanda Adichie who has been billed to deliver the keynote speech at the conference.

