Another major event will host the trio of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Bola Ahemed Tinubu

A polo tournament organised by Mr. Ahmed Wadada will also host other presidential candidates vying for the Aso Rock seat in 2023

The organiser said the event is aimed at fostering understanding amongst the presidential candidate

Less than 24 hours after the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Bar Association conference, the trio of Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Bola Tinubu has been invited to the National Unity Polo Tournament, in Keffi-Nasarawa State.

PM News reported that the event will witness the presence of other political giants, monarchs, and other powerful stakeholders in the country.

The trio of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi has been invited for a Polo Tournament slated for later in September at Keffi, Nasarawa state. Photo: Guardian

Source: UGC

This was made known on Tuesday, August 23 in Abuja by the founder and promoter of the event, Mr. Ahmed Wadada.

Legit.ng gathered the event will be a four days tournament which is slated for later on September 8 to 11.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

As contained in the statement issued by the organizer, the event will open a platform for understanding amongst the presidential candidates who will be running for the top seat in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He said:

“Already the political atmosphere in the country is charged ahead of the commencement of campaigns by all presidential candidates.

”It might hot up in the next couple of months, hence the need for the tournament in order to douse tension in the political space.”

Tinubu gets another shot to speak publicly with Atiku, Obi

Meanwhile, the event will allow Bola Ahmed Tinubu to redeem himself after receiving a lot of criticism for missing out on the NBA conference yesterday.

Tinubu was ably represented by his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima who spoke on his behalf at the event.

Shettima who spoke at the event says with him and Tinubu as a team, they will be on course to replicate the success of Lagos across the federation.

However, some of the top dignitaries expected to be at the polo tournament in Keffi include the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III who will be the royal father of the day.

Other notable guests are the President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawal, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Presidential candidate of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, the Presidential candidate of Action Alliance (AA), retired Maj. Hamza Al-Mustapha and a host of others.

“Tinubu is the reason we celebrate June 12”, says Fani-Kayode

Meanwhile, Femi Fani-Kayode's newfound admiration for the APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows no bounds at present.

The ex-minister of aviation took to his social media page to praise the APC stalwart for his contribution to democracy.

Fani-Kayode went as far as crediting Tinubu for the declaration of June 12 by President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria's new 'Democracy Day'.

2023: Atiku leaks campaign secret at NBA conference ahead of presidential polls

However, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has given a stunning submission about federal universities in Nigeria.

Atiku said his administration if elected in the 2023 polls, will restructure the order of federal universities.

He said his administration will give sole ownership of federal universities to the state government.

Source: Legit.ng