The 2023 presidential candidate for the New Nigerian Peoples Party's absence at the Nigerian Bar Association conference has been revealed by Abdulmumin Jibrin

Rabiu Kwankwaso in response to an invitation by the NBA said he had other national commitments to attend to

According to the NNPP's flag bearer, he would have sent his running mate but he (Bishop Isaac Idahosa) was out of the country

On Monday, August 22, Nigeria's political and legal space went agog over the 2022 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) that had in attendance top leaders including candidates for the 2023 presidential election.

While Legit.ng gathered that invitations were sent to key presidential candidates by the NBA’s Technical Committee on Conference Planning (TCCP) only a few were in attendance.

Rabiu Kwankwaso said he would have sent his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa but could not because of his unavailability. Photo: Rabiu Kwankwaso

Some of the candidates who attended the event served as guest speakers during the conference's panel session on “Democratic Transitions in 21st Century Nigeria: 2023 and Beyond”.

These candidates include Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party, and Dumebi Kachikwu of the African Democratic Party among others.

However, leading 2023 presidential candidates like Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress and Senator Rabiu Kwankwao of the New Nigerian Peoples Party was absent.

While Tinubu was represented by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state, Legit gathered that Kwankwaso had earlier sent his regrets and given reasons he would be present at the 2022 NBA conference.

Kwankwaso's letter to NBA team

A letter shared by Abdulmumin Jibrin, a former lawmaker of the House of Representatives indicates that Kwankwaso in response to the letter sent by the NBA committee on June 30, extended his appreciation for the invite.

He however expressed regrets that he would not be available for the conference. He also explained that his running mate would have represented him but he would be out of the country at the time of the event.

Dated August 15, Kwankwaso's letter to the NBA read in part:

"I write to acknowledge receipt of your letter on the above subject matter and wish to notify you of my inability to attend this very important conference as a result of other pressing national commitments.

"Under the circumstance, I would have sent my running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa, to represent me and share our perspectives for a new and prosperous Nigeria. But unfortunately, he is outside the country at the moment.

"I, therefore, wish to extend my sincere apology for my inability to attend and assure you that the New Nigeria People's Party share a common vision with the NBA towards o common vision of peace, unity and prosperity of our beloved country."

The NNPP flag bearer also said that he looks forward to future opportunities where both the NBA and the party can rob minds on how to move Nigeria to the desired destination.

