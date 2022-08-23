Some leaders of the ruling party have assured that they would work tirelessly to gather millions of votes for Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The leaders who are members of the party from the southwest region said that Tinubu's candidacy is the best thing that happened to Nigerians

According to the leaders, there is a need for all members of the APC from the southwest to remain proactive ahead of the polls

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress in the southwest region has described the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu as the best choice for Nigerians.

Expressing their confidence in the capacity and qualities of Tinubu, the leaders vowed to deliver massive votes for the APC's presidential flag bearer at the 2023 polls.

APC leaders in the southwest have promised to gather millions of votes for Bola Tinubu. Photo: Bola Tinubu

Source: UGC

Vanguard reports that the national secretary and vice chairman for the APC southwest, Iyiola Omisore and Isaacs Kekemeke expressed their opinion about Tinubu's candidacy at the end of a strategic zonal meeting for the leaders.

The meeting which took place at the party Secretariat, Acme road, Ogba, Lagos, had in attendance major stakeholders of the APC from the region.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Southwest APC region is lucky

The Punch reports that while addressing the members of the party, Omisore said the region is lucky to have a presidential candidate from the southwest.

Calling on members of the party from the region to always be proactive ahead of the election, Omisore said it is important to gather as many votes as possible for Tinubu.

His words:

"We have to vote Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, vote APC in all elections. He is the only choice we have and that is the best we can have at this point in time. There is no alternative to it.”

Tinubu sends representative as Peter Obi, Atiku, others attend NBA's 2022 conference, photos emerge

Top 2023 presidential candidates had earlier been invited to attend the ongoing 2022 annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association.

Candidates who were present include Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar who attended alongside his entourage.

However, there was disappointment among many quarters following the absence of Bola Tinubu, the 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Obi-dients hit markets, streets in Katsina, do the unbelievable, photos emerge

Obidient youths in Katsina state had adopted a new strategy to sensitise the people about the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

The youths took to cleaning streets, gutter, and markets in the state while sensitizing residents ahead of the polls.

Members of the Obidient supporters were led by Chigozie Alex to keep President Muhammadu Buhari's state clean.

Source: Legit.ng