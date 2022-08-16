The ruling All Progressives Congress has continued to make consultations with important stakeholders in the polity which includes sitting governor, ministers and others

In fact, the Imos state governor, Hope Uzodinma has maintained that the ruling party will win the whole southeast states in the next coming election

Meanwhile, the governor is in charge of the presidential campaign of the APC in the southeastern region ahead of 2023

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has expressed confidence All Progressives Congress (APC) will win all the States in the Southeast in 2023, The Nation reports.

He spoke during an appearance on Channels Television, Politics Today programme.

The Governor, who said he was pleased with the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kassim Shettima, said the APC has done so much within the region and indeed in the country for it to win with a large margin in 2023.

Governor Uzodinma said the ruling APC will win all southeast states in 2023. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma

Source: Facebook

APC members are Obidient to APC - Uzodinma

Uzodinma, who spearheads the campaign of the presidential candidate of the party in Southeast, said there was no need for him to join issues with the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

He said:

“I am a politician and my party is APC and I have my candidates in APC. I don’t want to join issues with Peter Obi who is not a member of my party. What I know is that members of my party are obedient to my party."

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the official Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Cyril Trillions said

"Who Dey give all this old takers mind, Oga speak about yourself alone."

Ekanem Jayjay stated

"So sorry for anybody that will leave to vote for life and go to vote for a dead man and a cursed party."

Chigozie Smart noted that

"You already being Obedient....

"Obedient in APC."

James Okechukwu maintained

"Since you are Obidient, why not join the OBIdient movement and have peace of mind?

Ekweme Phamous stated

"Plenty werey in person, they will only vote for peter obi."

Solomon Thomas opined thus

"The people of the region will speak for themselves. These politicians speak like they own everyone. No body be zombie oo."

Anthony Jonah said

"This man wise ehn. Indirectly telling all his supporters to be Obidient without actually joining labour party. Read between the lines my people. Lol."

Anthony Ezeani stated

"Supreme court governor mumu."

