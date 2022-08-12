Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Deji Adeyanju has predicted Tinubu, the APC flag bearer, will defeat Atiku and others

The popular political commentator said Tinubu will win because the major opposition party, PDP, has been divided ahead of the polls

Adeyanju had also earlier said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, will come third in the election

Popular political commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has predicted APC flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to emerge winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Adeyanju in a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, August 12, said the current division in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hand Tinubu the victory.

Political commentator Deji Adeyanju predicts Tinubu to win the 2023 presidential election. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

According to the convener of Concerned Nigeria, the PDP has been divided into four and this will affect the party's chances.

He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"My prediction remains that Tinubu will win the election in February because PDP is divided into 4 unserious branches:

-Atikulated;

-Obedients;

-Kwankwasiya;

-Controversy Branch:Pro Wike."

As the PDP prepares for the 2023 elections, Peter Obi left the party to pick the presidential ticket of the Labour Party.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso also left to pick the presidential ticket of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

Since Atiku's emergence as the PDP presidential crisis, the party has also been divided into two camps; the Atiku camp and the Wike camp.

Governor Nyesom Wike who came second in the PDP presidential primary is unhappy about the circumstances that led to his defeat and the manner in which Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was picked over him as Atiku's running mate.

2023: I can bet N4.2m Peter Obi will come distant 3rd, Adeyanju dares Obidients

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adeyanju said he was ready to bet $10,000 (about N4.2 million) with any Obedient, supporters of Peter Obi, that the Labour Party presidential candidate will come distant 3rd in the 2023 presidential election.

"Willing to bet $10k with any Obedient in Nigeria or in diaspora that Obi will come distant 3rd in February.

"Put your money where your mouth is. Let’s find someone we can deposit the money with now so you don’t change your mind later. I suggest Egbon Dele MOMODU to keep the money," he tweeted.

Source: Legit.ng