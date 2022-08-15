Ahead of the 2023 elections, Alhaji Musa Muhammed, national president of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has backed Bola Tinubu

Muhammed said that he had always come out in support of the APC since 2015 and 2023 would not be an exception

The RTEAN leader also described the performance of Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos state as sterling

Lagos, Nigeria - The national president of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Alhaji Musa Muhammed, on Monday, August 15, threw his support behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said Tinubu is the man to beat in the 2023 general elections, The Nation reported.

The national president of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), Musa Muhammed, backs Tinubu for president. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Muhammed, who was recently elected the National Treasurer, Trade Union Congress (TUC), made this known in a statement in Lagos by the National Publicity Secretary of the union, Alhaji Abdulrahman Amusan.

I have always been in support of APC - Muhammed

Muhammed, who is also the Lagos State Chairman of RTEAN, said that he had always come out in support of the APC since 2015 and 2023 would not be an exception.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The leadership of the union also remained a staunch supporter of the second term ambition of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC Presidential candidate in 2023.

“I am still a bonafide member of APC. I don’t belong to any other political party since 2015.

“My support is for APC and the Lagos State government. As Lagos government is for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition, I am also for Asiwaju,” Muhammed said.

According to him, the union in 2015 and 2019 came out boldly to support APC and it will do the same in 2023.

Muhammed described the performance of Sanwo-Olu in Lagos as sterling, adding that Tinubu had also done a lot in developing and empowering many people across the nation.

“I, as a card-carrying member of APC, throw my weight behind APC from local government level to the federal level with all my members," he added.

Source: Legit.ng