The build-up to the 2023 presidential election is gaining momentum as the day goes by

So many twists to the build-up have been witnessed as there are also disparities among political parties, pundits and enthusiasts

However, there will be no such thing within the PDP as aggrieved members like Governor Wike, Ortom and others will not be leaving the party

FCT, Abuja - Following images that flooded social media on Tuesday of a meeting between the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and top politicians, mainly from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Legit.ng has authoritatively gathered that both Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Nyesom Wike of Rivers state have resolved not to dump the PDP no matter the pressure on them to do so.

On Tuesday, images of Peter Obi’s meeting with some PDP chieftains and current governors surfaced on social media.

Peter Obi met with some powerful PDP chieftains from the south on Tuesday, August 16. Photo: @Segunmimiko

Source: Facebook

The meeting had in attendance governors Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, former governors Donald Duke and Ibrahim Dankwambo, former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, SAN, another former governor, Olusegun Mimiko, and others.

Following the images, there are speculations that the politicians are working on a third force that can dislodge both the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the PDP.

A source told Legit.ng that the meeting, though was a closed-door one, there is every indication that those in the meeting are rooting for Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate.

"It was a strategic meeting" - Rivers source

The source who spoke with our reporter from the Rivers state government house in Port Harcourt said:

“The truth is that we were not allowed into the meeting. It was a closed-door session. It was a strategic meeting, I can say for sure, but we didn’t get hold of the outcome.

"But what I sensed is that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo is in support of the synergy among the top politicians. You don’t need to call it any third force because those politicians will remain in their various political parties but will ensure the rebirth of a new Nigeria."

Ortom, Wike, others going nowhere - Benue source

Also, a top aide of Governor Samuel Ortom who spoke exclusively to our reporter but pleaded not to be mentioned said:

“It’s difficult to say what was discussed at the meeting, my brother. Oga didn’t divulge the details. He just said it was a strategic engagement they had with Obi. Anything is possible. But one thing he said clearly was that they are not leaving PDP. He said they won’t go anywhere.’’

Atiku, Wike battle

Legit.ng recalls that Wike and Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, have been at each other’s neck over the handling of issues since the party’s primary which the Rivers Governor contested but failed to emerge.

Atiku’s choice of Okowa as against Wike has further infuriated Wike and his supporters, who have threatened to speak at the right time. Governor Ortom is a close ally of the Rivers state governor.

The PDP has since set up a committee to address Wike’s grievances even as the governor has given his terms on how the face-off can be addressed. He wants an agreement showing that he won’t be dumped when Atiku emerges. He also wants the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu to hand over to another person.

