Alhaji Yahaya Bello has hinted that young Nigerians will play a major role in the upcoming 2023 general elections

The Kogi state governor stated this while canvassing support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate

Governor Bello also urged young people in the country not to vote for a politician only interested in accumulating wealth

FCT, Abuja - Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has said that the youths in the country will set the agenda for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate , Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu when elected as the next president of the country.

Governor Bello said the move is imperative because the youths own the future.

Governor Bello poses with his Blueprint Award in Abuja. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Facebook

The Kogi state governor who made the assertions at the 2021 Blueprint Annual Public Lectures and Impact Series/Awards held on Tuesday, August 16 in Abuja stressed that Tinubu has the pedigree and capacity to lead the country out of its current socio-economic woes.

His words:

“Today we have the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, in person of Bola Tinubu, you can hate him, but you cannot take his achievements and successes away. He has touched majority of all the candidates we have today.

“As Nigerian youths, we will be setting agenda for our next administration, the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because the youths own the future.

“Our role number one is to elect, vote that leader who you know to be able to ensure fair and equitable administration. If we elect a criminal, if you elect a liar, if you elect those who will only come to fill their pocket it will amount to nothing.”

He urged the youths to elect those who have the political will to eliminate insecurity in the country.

According to him, the leader that will turn the fortunes of the country around for the greater goods of all Nigerians is Tinubu.

Among other awardees, Yahaya Bello bagged the 2021 Blueprint “Politician of the Year.”

