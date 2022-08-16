The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party Atiku Abubakar was met with thousands of defectors from other political parties during his visit to his home state

All the defectors including those from the APC were received by Atiky in Yola into the opposition party

Atiku during the event promised the new party members of justice, equity and fairness within the PDP

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has received thousands of defectors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties.

The defectors were received in Yola, the Adamawa state capital city by the 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar on Monday, August 15.

Thousands of politicians from various political parties defected to PDP in Adamawa state. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reports that while receiving the defectors into the party, Atiku assured them all of equity, justice and fairness in the PDP.

His words:

“We expect you to work assiduously toward our victory in the 2023 general elections. My visit today is just a homecoming because I have not been home since when I won the primary election of my party."

Atiku also commended the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri for his contributions and achievements in the area of security, infrastructure, education, health and internal democracy in the state.

In his response, Fintiri boasted that his administration has delivered dividends of democracy to the people of Adamawa.

He added:

“We have fulfilled about 80 per cent of our campaign promises."

