A former governor of Enugu state, Chimaroke Nnamani, has showered praises on the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

The PDP chieftain in a thread of tweets on Wednesday, August 10, said Tinubu is the most successful Nigerian governor

Nnamani, however, said he will be voting for his party's candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 presidential election

Chimaroke Nnamani, former governor of Enugu state and PDP chieftain, has described Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the most successful governor in modern Nigeria.

Nnamani in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, August 10, however, said he would vote for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election.

PDP senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, describes Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, as the most successful governor in modern Nigeria. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

The PDP senator hailed Tinubu but said his vote is “covered by the umbrella per my party, PDP and our candidate, Atiku Abubakar.”

Both Tinubu and Nnamani served as governors of Lagos and Enugu State respectively from 1999 to 2007.

He praised the APC presidential candidate for the reforms in the administration of criminal justice, education, healthcare and employment of non-indigenes under his watch as Lagos governor.

Nnamani also noted that Tinubu had the best mentorship system in the country.

“I had cause to engage with him on jobs for Enugu spouses. In the Education Sector he introduced Tutor General and raised the bar for earning by teachers,” Nnamani tweeted.

“He left a lasting legacy of hardwork in Lagos State in infrastructure (roads and housing).

“When Bola Ahmed Tinubu was governor, Lagos state’s IGR rose from 600 million Naira per month to over 8 billion Naira per month. He had an impressive track record as a governor.

“His state contributed more than 30% to our country’s GDP, accounted for more than 65% of industrial investment in Nigeria, 80% of its international trade, and collected more than 60% of the country’s value-added tax.

“In the area of human capacity, his mentorship was first class and his mentees have spread out and like little acorns, many have become giant oak trees in Nigeria’s political firmaments.”

Nnamani condemns those mocking Tinubu’s health

Nnamani also opposed the campaigns targeted against Tinubu's health, stating that they (campaigns) are products of foolishness and ignorance.

The PDP chieftain said, as a health worker, he is appalled by the “extreme and unprofessional” forms of attacks that have been directed towards the former Lagos state governor over his health.

He added:

“I believe they are unwarranted, extremely unprofessional, and have no place in our polity. As the GenZ grow and Nigeria merges with the new world, they will cry at the foibles of their progenitors.

“Get it folks, life is turn by turn limited (apology Uncle Bode). These actions which bleed my heart personally are of public records. History and The Almighty will be very harsh to these bad political comedians.”

He listed some United States (US) presidents with physical challenges that served meritoriously and added that there is no evidence that Tinubu has dementia.

Reactions trail Nnamani's statement

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have reacted to the statement by Nnamani which he also published on his verified Facebook page.

Solomon Onyebuchi Ojoukwu said:

"Tinubu is a good man, the only message Nigerians are trying to pass is that, he is no longer of age to lead this country with many challenges facing us plus the heavy burden the out going president is about to left behind.

"He should concentrate on his health and old age. He might have good plan for Nigeria but with his age and health he cannot enforce it. He should go and rest, provide mentorship to up coming leaders."

Ogechukwu Nnamene commented:

"His Excellency sir, We are patiently waiting for a beautiful epistle for the candidate of your party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar."

Ugo Gold said:

"Nkanu 1 of Nkanu land, being old is a privilege and I don't think that right thinking person will mock someone for being old and sick, the truth remains no amount of preaching, will make any right thinking Nigeria's to vote for APC and PDP for presidential seat, I respect u my good leader."

Owelle Chinedu Maduba said:

"The truth is that we don't like coming out clean in this country. We all are seeing that Tinubu has health challenge(s), why is he not coming out clean to tell us the electorates what his ailments is/are? Is that not what happens in other climes?

"Since he claims he's fully fit, these kind of reactions will certainly arise."

Joseph Aniaga said:

"Brilliant submission by the distinguished senator Nnamani, Tinubu is a good man, I wish him quick recovery from any aliment he may be suffering from.

"However, in as much as he is qualify to run for president of this country, I advise him to step aside and allow a new generation of class of politician to handle the affairs of this nation, age is no longer on his side and can not withstand the pressure of governance at this point. Nigeria is sick and bleeding, we need a young, vibrant Nigerian to retool it.

