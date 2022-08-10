Tinubu Demanded N50bn Monthly Payment from Ambode? APC Presidential Candidate Opens Up
- APC presidential flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has denied demanding N50 billion monthly the Ambode-led Lagos state government
- In a statement by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said the report claiming he made such a demand was fake
- The APC presidential flag bearer also stated through his media aide that the "fake" report came from a a Biafra news platform
Lagos, Nigeria - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has debunked reports claiming that he demanded N50 billion monthly from the former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, during his four-year administration.
The APC flag bearer denied the allegation a statement issued by the director, Media and Communications for Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO), Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday, August 9, Daily Independent reported.
Onanuga said that the source of the fake report came from a Biafra news platform.
The statement partly read:
“The spuriousness of the statement is in the evidence that Lagos did not begin to clock N50 billion revenue until after Ambode left office.
“Tinubu could not have demanded a billion monthly payment from Ambode when the state government didn’t make such in a month throughout the tenure of Ambode.”
Tinubu issues stern warning to Obi over malicious information
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tinubu lashed out at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, over alleged fake news being peddled by his supporters.
The APC flag bearer vented his displeasure via a statement issued by his campaign organization on Wednesday, August 10.
In the statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the director of the campaign organization urged Obi to call his supporters to order and stop them from spreading fake news and malicious content.
Peter Obi replies Tinubu as battle for 2023 presidency intensifies
Meanwhile, replying Tinubu, Obi’s Media Adviser, Valentine Obienyem, assured that his principal’s campaign would be based on issues and not personality when it starts.
Obienyem in a statement on Wednesday, August 10, also noted that Obi aligned with Tinubu on issue-based campaign for the 2023 general election.
He said Tinubu’s campaign organisation’s call for an issue-based campaign exactly mirrored what Obi had propagated over the years.
Source: Legit.ng