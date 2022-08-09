A lot is happening among top chieftains and stakeholders in the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Ahead of the 2023 elections, some aggrieved members who are not happy with the unfolding developments in the party are defecting to other major parties in the country

Interestingly, a former minister of communication has called out Senator Amosun and asked the leadership of the APC to suspend him for engaging in anti-party activities

Former minister of communication and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adebayo Shittu, has urged the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to sanction Senator Ibikunle Amosun for anti-party activities, The Nation reports.

Amosun had, while speaking in Abeokuta at the weekend, threatened to stop APC from winning the governorship election in the state in 2023.

Adebayo Shittu has asked the APC to sanction Senator Ibikunle Amosun for anti-party activities.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on Arise TV on Monday, August 8, Shittu described Amosun’s statement as reprehensible, saying he must be sanctioned by the party.

He expressed disappointment with the former governor who, according to him, “was trying to play God from his body language and statements.”

Shittu blasts Amosun

Shittu said Amosun should bury his face in shame, noting that he had made himself a laughing stock by working against the interest of the party.

He affirmed:

“It is most unfortunate and I know that what he did was not in the party’s interest and his (Amosun’s) own interest.”

