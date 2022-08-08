While some governors and notable leaders are supporting the movement of Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, others are lashing out at his supporters

This time around, Enugu Senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, has called out Obi's loyalists, noting they are noisemakers in the polity

The Senator representing the Enugu North Senatorial District had earlier vowed that the Labour Party would not win the 2023 presidency

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, representing Enugu North Senatorial District has described the supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as noisemakers.

He stated this after a face-off with an Obidient supporter, on Twitter, PM News reported.

On Sunday, August 7, the former Enugu State governor claimed that Obi’s supporters, who are known as Obidients, are less than 0.25 percent of the entire 200 million Nigerians.

Sen. Nnamani says 'Obidients', are noisemakers. Photo credit: Biafran Update, Mr. Peter Obi

Nnamani, who is seeking a return to the National Assembly, had earlier vowed that Labour Party would not be allowed to win any political office in Enugu State, saying “bye-bye for Obidient”.

Nnamani was attacked by the Obidients' movements

Reacting to the backlash, Nnamani said that his followers belong to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and that they cannot labour for another party to inherit.

As a result, several of Obidient’s fans attacked him on Facebook and Twitter, causing a significant uproar.

In a new post on his verified Facebook page, the lawmaker noted that the “Obidient Movement” shouldn’t have expanded to include the governorship and Assembly seats if it is exclusively for Peter Obi.

The Senator maintained that:

“There is no Obidient PARTY! The name is Labour Party. A political party with candidates in all offices, including the governorship.

“Our party and platform are different, and that is PDP. FACT If we blur the distinction and foolishly vote Obidient that is Labour Party for President?

"For the minority ELITES it easy to reverse 2 weeks later!

"For the majority over 98percent that is major "confuse "as they say on the Streets"Confuse Yamaru" as Umu Asadu will put it!

