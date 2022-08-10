The ruling APC recently received one of the backbones of the PDP in Sokoto state, Col. Garba Moyi (rtd)

A prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Col. Garba Moyi (rtd), has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Moyi was the commissioner for careers and security matters in Sokoto under Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s government, The Nation reports.

The PDP is losing most of its powerful members to the APC (Photo: Peoples Democratic Party)

Source: Facebook

The former commissioner's defection was announced in a statement released by the special assistant on new media to Senator Aliyu Wamakko, Bashir Abubakar.

In the statement, Moyi was quoted to have said mistrust, lack of focus, and bad leadership in the PDP influenced his decision.

He added that the Tambuwal-led government has failed to keep its campaign promises to the people of Sokoto.

On the contrary, speaking about the leadership of Wamakko, Moyi said:

“I have noted with joy the legacies, antecedents, and quality leadership of Senator Wamakko. This is what encouraged me to leave the PDP, so I can be part of his unequalled track record. It is a thing of pride to have someone like Sarkin Yamman Sokoto and should be supported by people like me to successfully undertake the affairs of Sokoto APC to victory.

“He is truly the kind of politician whose sense of fraternity, as well vision and mission remain impeccable and cannot be separated from the party’s ideology of building hope, progress and prosperity for residents of Sokoto State and the country at large.”

Source: Legit.ng