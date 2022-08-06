FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have it that the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Iyorchia Ayu might be considering vacation from his seat.

The Nation newspaper in a report stated that Ayu’s exit as the chairman of the party may only happen if certain conditions are met by the party.

The trio of Governor Nyesom Wike, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, and Governor Seyi Makinde have been tipped to lead the PDP presidential campaign. Photo: Guardian

Legit.ng gathered that Ayu is demanding that all members of the National Working Committee (NWC) from the South must swap their current positions with those from the North.

This request has since put a lot of the party members on the spot leading to the rejection of the request by the majority of PDP chieftains.

It is believed that if the proposal by Ayu is accepted, the influence of Governor Nyesome Wike (a southerner) will be reduced to a mere pinch.

To add to the already growing tension, sources have revealed that PDP standard bearer, Atiku Abubakar is likely to name Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state as the director-general of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation.

If the rumours are true, what this move certainly spells out is a show in return of favour by Atiku to Tambuwal who stepped down his presidential ambition for Atiku at the PDP primary election.

Tambuwal, Wike, Makinde tops list of PDP presidential campaign DG

Meanwhile, another source stated that there is already friction within the party concerning the possible emergence of Tambuwal as the campaign DG for the PDP presidential campaign.

It was gathered that the southern block of the party is not pleased with the formation of things at present going by the gradual dominance of the northern block within the party leadership.

As it stands, the northern blocks hold the following position, chairmanship, BoT chairmanship, presidential candidate, and positions of chief spokespersons.

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has been tipped for the DG’s slot but his commitment has been questioned due to the fact that he is seeking re-election in his state as well.

Elsewhere, other powerful chieftains of the party also suggested the appointment of Wike as campaign DG, a move that will help mend the existing friction within the party.

