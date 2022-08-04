A piece of news that has got Nigerians on social media talking is the new appointment PDP flagbearer just made

Atiku Abubakar has announced the appointment of Senator Dino Melaye and Dr. Daniel Bwala as his spokespersons for the 2023 presidential campaign

The former vice president of Nigeria confirmed this development through a statement signed and issued by his aide, Paul Ibe

The former vice-president who confirmed this development in a statement issued by his special adviser on media, Paul Ibe, in Abuja on Thursday, August 4, said that the appointment took immediate effect.

Details emerge

According to Channels TV, Ibe opined thus:

“Melaye is a politician and a member of the 8th Senate who represented Kogi West Senatorial district. He hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“Bwala, on the other hand, is a legal practitioner, politician, and public affairs analyst. He hails from Adamawa State.”

