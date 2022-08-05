The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, has expressed confidence that the APC will win the 2023 elections

From the presidential election to others, Wase said the APC is working hard to ensure it records massive wins

The prominent northern politician added that the party is already reconciling those who were angry over the outcome of the primaries

Ahmed Wase, the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is bridging the gaps created by its primaries by reconciling aggrieved members toward a victory in the 2023 poll.

He said that the APC was working hard to ensure victory at the 2023 general elections by reconciling all aggrieved members, PM News reported.

House of Reps deputy speaker, Ahmed Wase, said APC is working hard to win in 2023. Photo credit: Hon Ahmed Idris Wase

Source: Facebook

“We are working hard to ensure we bridge all gaps and win with all margins,” he said.

Wase also faulted propaganda by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)saying that the APC was unperturbed by the party’s noise.

“They are only making a mountain out of molehill so that they could sell their party.

“There is nothing to worry about,” he said.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, will be slugging out with Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and other candidates in the elections.

The APC will also be going against the PDP in other major elections coming up in 2023.

