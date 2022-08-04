In the build-up to the 2023 general election, the ruling All Progressive Congress is in for a serious battle

The main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has vowed to slog it out to the end until the APC is unseated

Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of PDP said with confidence that the PDP will win the presidency and reclaim other states

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vowed not to let down their guard in the build-up to the 2023 general election.

PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu stated that the PDP will not rest on its ores and will not relent in its pursuit to unseat the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Senator Iyorchia Ayu expressed his optimism for the PDP over its chances of unseating the APC from Aso Rock. Photo: PDP

Source: Facebook

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, Senator Ayu made this charge on Thursday, August 4, at the convergence of the party’s national working committee (NWC).

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting was also attended by the national publicity secretary, state and zonal publicity secretaries, and other stakeholders at the PDP secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting of the publicity secretaries was held for the first time in eight years since the last in 2014.

Abuja, Osun victory, a clear sign from the masses, says Ayu

He said the electoral victory of the PDP in the Abuja Area Council elections and the party’s triumph at the just concluded governorship election in Osun State have clearly shown that Nigerians are yearning for PDP to return to power in 2023.

While appreciating the contributions of the publicity secretaries through the media, Ayu said the PDP through its actions has shown that it is a party to be trusted by Nigerians.

He said:

“The preferred party that Nigerians want to take over power in Nigeria is the PDP. We know to control the heartland of the South-West, Osun and Oyo States.”

2023: Atiku appoints Dino into campaign cabinet

In another development, the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has made a fresh appointment in preparation for the 2023 general election.

On Thursday, August 4, Atiku announced Senator Dino Melaye as his campaign spokesperson heading into the 2023 polls.

Dino will also be joined by Dr Daniel Bwala, who will function as an assistant in the Atiku campaign cabinet team.

