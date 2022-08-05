A source within the PDP has revealed that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, is secretly supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

Wike will act the spoiler game the same way Rauf Aregbesola did in Osun, the source stated, while revealing what will happen if the crisis within the PDP is not carefully handled

The PDP leader added that Wike will use those Atiku did not favour in the PDP against him and ask them to vote for Peter Obi

After the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its presidential primary and its winner, Atiku Abubakar announced his running mate, there has been a crisis within the party.

For the first time after then, Atiku met with the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, August 4, to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

However, Vanguard reported that a top PDP leader said Wike may work against Atiku if the issues were not properly handled.

He added that Wike will not leave the PDP but would act the role of a spoiler. He stressed that those Atiku did not favour in the choice of choosing his campaign council are those Wike will use against him.

Wike will soon be an opposition within the opposition party - source

He added that the Rivers state governor will be an opposition member within the opposition party.

“He is secretly supporting Peter Obi. It will be the same thing Rauf Aregbesola did to them in Osun State.

“Although Aregbesola did not decamp, he instructed his supporters to back Ademola Adeleke. It is the same card Wike may play during the campaigns,” the source said.

