The huge support being shown to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter Obi is creating panic in the PDP and the APC

This is as the majority of the youths in the polity, in recent times have drummed support for Obi's presidential ambition

Ahead of the 2023 election, supporters and loyalists of Atiku Abubakar and Bola Tinubu are worried over Obi's rising popularity despite criticism from his contenders

On Sunday, August 7, the camps of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and that of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are jittery over the rising popularity of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), among the youths.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the three major political parties, APC, PDP, and LP, are currently strategising to lure youths, who constitute the larger percentage of the voting population into their fold.

Atiku, Tinubu's camps express deep concern Obi’s popularity among youths rises. Photo credit: @officialABAT, @atiku, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

INEC's recent discovery

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which just concluded its Continuous Voter’s Registration (CVR) exercise across the country in its latest report disclosed that about 71% percent of the 12.2 million newly registered voters are youths.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The new normal in the polity

Since the return of democracy in 1999, the presidential election has always been a two-horse race between the APC and PDP.

However, it appears it will be a different scenario in the 2023 presidential election with the entrance of Peter Obi who is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Daily Independent reports.

PDP chieftain reacts

Festus Asiriuwa, a chieftain of the PDP, disclosed that while many youths have shown interest in the 2023 presidential election, it cannot be said that all of them joined because of Obi or will vote for Labour Party in the election.

He queried:

“Do you know the number of youths also clamouring for Atiku and Tinubu? So, let’s just wait and see but I can tell you, this will be the most interesting election we have ever seen”.

Bashiru Apapa, Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, said the party will win the 2023 presidential election given Obi’s growing popularity, especially among the youths.

Speaking during a sensitisation for Labour Party members in Ekiti State, Apapa said, "many governors, more than five of them, are supporting the party underneath. We don’t want to mention their names for now."

APC chieftain reacts

On its part, the South-West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA’ 23) on Sunday said despite the rise of the Labour Party, the 2023 presidential election is a two-horse race between Atiku and Tinubu.

Otunba Bosun Oladele, National Secretary of SWAGA, said most supporters of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, are only making noise on social media and making movements without motion.

2023: 3 Reasons Why Peter Obi has an edge over Tinubu, Atiku, Kwankwaso

Going by the analysis of the potential of the presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer, has been tipped to have an edge above other aspirants.

Peter Obi's campaign has been adjudged to be issue-based in nature, he talks to the youths, and his geed antecedents are some of the paths his opponents are yet to take.

However, these chances of Obi have been undermined by the political warlords in the northern party of the country, including Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP, who have predicted that he will not win the north, the political bloc in the country.

Source: Legit.ng