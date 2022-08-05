Adebayo Shittu, former minister of communications, has tackled Babachir Lawal over his position on the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

The minister said Lawal himself admitted that it was Tinubu who recommended him to Buhari for the position of the SGF

Lawal, Dogara and some northern Christians in the APC have strongly rejected the same faith ticket of the ruling APC

The former minister of communications and director general of the Asiwaju Tinubu-Shettima Coalition for Good Governance, Adebayo Shittu, has spoken on the contentious Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shittu in an interview published by The Punch said the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did not violate either the constitution of Nigeria or that of the APC by picking a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima, as running mate.

Former communications minister, Adebayo Shittu, has tackled Babachir Lawal over his position on the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket. Photo credit: @Imudia_se2

Source: Twitter

Asked to react to the protest of the APC northern christians over Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, he said:

"I don’t want to believe there is anything called APC for Northern Christians or Muslims. I see that as rubbish.

"The APC is not a religious organisation but a political party guided strictly by Nigerian laws and the constitution of the party. I have not seen in what way Tinubu violated either the constitution of Nigeria or that of the APC.

"If he violates such a constitution, people should know what to do; head straight for the court. If it is that of the APC that Tinubu violated, of course, the party should know what to do."

The former minister said he suspected that some people who have been positioning themselves for the vice presidential candidacy ticket, with religion as the major determinant and not satisfied with the choice of Shettima, are trying to sensationalise the issue.

Shittu further stated that Tinubu was not elected the APC presidential candidate because of his religion and "he also didn’t choose his running mate based on religion but on zone and who could best deliver the votes from the region that he comes from."

Babachir Lawal biting finger that fed him, says Shittu

Asked why Tinubu refused to address the grievances of northern Christian politicians such as Yakubu Dogara, Boss Mustapha, and Babachir Lawal over the development, the former minister said:

"You cannot force an unwilling horse to drink water. Babachir is the closest Nigerian to Tinubu, and he has been touting this even when we were together as members of the same Federal Executive Council.

"He also never fails to mention that it was even Tinubu who recommended him to Buhari for the position of the SGF. If he now thinks the proper thing is for him to bite the finger that fed him, it is up to his conscience."

We'll work against Muslim-Muslim ticket, Lawal, others vow

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some top members of the APC were clearly against the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Among those who gave their voice against the Tinubu-Shettima arrangement on Friday, July 29, during an APC northern leaders summit in Abuja were Babachir Lawal and a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Others who were also present at the meeting were Senator Elisha Abbo and Solomon Dalung, a former minister of youth and sport.

Source: Legit.ng