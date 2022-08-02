The crisis over the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC deepened last week as some members had vowed to campaign and vote against the party in 2023

They declared that position at the APC Northern Christian Leaders Summit convened by a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal

In a twist, Bola Tinubu has decided to ignore the noise about his choice of Kashim Shettima and set his eyes on the goal ahead, the September campaign

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Kashim Shettima as his running mate has become a major issue on his neck.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, there are strong indications that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) may look beyond threats from former Speaker of the House of Reps, Yakubu Dogara and ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, Daily Independent reports.

This is as the duo had vowed to mobilise northern Christian electorates to vote for other candidates.

Tinubu eyes the September election campaign. Photo credit: @officialABAT

The Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket

The development is coming against the background of strong opposition against Tinubu’s preference for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, which has pushed him against the Christian community in the build-up of the general election.

It could be recalled that some northern APC Christian leaders on Friday, July 29, further called on Nigerians not to vote for any joint ticket that does not represent Christians and Muslims, saying Tinubu has made a fatal error that could end his ambition in February’s poll, The Punch report added.

Tinubu's men react, ignore threat

Reacting in separate interviews, Tinubu’s men dismissed their threat as the rants of disgruntled party members, who were merely trying to incite Nigerians to cover up the frustrations of losing out to a better candidate.

This is even as they reassured that their principal has commenced consultation with relevant religious leaders and organisations.

Director of Media and Communications, Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Bayo Onanuga disclosed that he was amazed that responsible leaders such as Lawal, Dalung and Dogara can stoop low to spew such hateful words.

Onanuga, however, reassured that his principal is reaching out to religious bodies and leaders to assure them that he has no ulterior motive when he settled for a Muslim running mate.

He said:

“The candidate is talking to the Christian leaders that our ticket is not by religion at all. We believe many of them will see reason and support our ticket. We don’t want to be seen debating Christianity or Islam, which belongs elsewhere.

“The Tinubu-Shettima ticket is a political one, not what Babachir and Dogara are portraying. We also know it is only a matter of time before they decamp.”

In a similar vein, another campaign team leader, Adebayo Shittu, also expressed disappointment in the statement of the Northern Christian leaders.

The Director General of Asiwaju Tinubu-Shettima Coalition for Good Governance disclosed that rather engaged in a needless media bashing, such critics can head to court for redress if they feel their principal has done something against the Constitution of Nigeria or choose to vote for other parties of their choice.

