South Africa's sports minister Gayton McKenzie called out a fan who circulated false news about the cause of Jayden Adams' death

Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams died at 25, days after representing South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

McKenzie had earlier urged the public to avoid spreading unverified claims while police continue their investigation into Adams' death

South Africa's Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has publicly rebuked a fan for spreading fabricated claims about what caused the death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams.

Adams, 25, passed away on Saturday, just days after featuring for South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His sudden death shocked the football community and prompted an outpouring of grief across the country and beyond.

South African star Jayden Adams passed away after playing at the World Cup. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

In the absence of an official cause of death, speculation began circulating rapidly on social media about what claimed the life of the rising star at 25.

One South African fan on X published what McKenzie described as a wildly inaccurate post purporting to explain how the young player died.

The minister responded directly, firmly rejecting the claim, describing the post as completely false and urging the individual to stop sharing false news.

According to Times of India, the minister had already appealed to the broader public, asking fans to hold back from spreading unconfirmed reports, while law enforcement agencies carry out their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the footballer's death.

Jayden Adams' father reacts to his son's death

Legit.ng previously reported that Jayden Adams' father reacted after his son tragically passed away days after featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Juanito admits that the family is deeply hurt by the shock demise of his son and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love in the football community.

Source: Legit.ng