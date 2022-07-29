The APC might face internal opposition ahead of the 2023 general elections due to the Muslim-Muslim ticket

Amon those who have kicked against the arrangement are Yakubu Dogara, Babachir Lawal and Elisha Abbo

The APC chieftains are of the view that the single faith ticket will divide the country more along religious lines

Abuja - Some top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are clearly against the ruling party's Muslim-Muslim ticket ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Among those who gave their voice against the Tinubu-Shettima arrangement on Friday, July 29, during an APC northern leaders summit in Abuja were Engineer Babachir Lawal (ex-SGF) and a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

The APC said the party's Muslim-Muslim arrangement will be counterproductive (Photo: @YakubDogara)

Source: Twitter

Others who were also present at the meeting were Senator Elisha Abbo and Solomon Dalung, a former minister of youth and sport.

During the summit, Dogara cautioned northern Christians not to surrender to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling APC, adding that the choice of the ruling party will promote injustice, and inequality and will work against the collective vision of unity in Nigeria.

He was quoted to have said:

“As long as God remains the God of justice, may we continue to resist injustice to our sinews, no matter who is for or against it because it is the requirement of the just God.

“Let us go out from this summit with the resolve to seek out our Muslim brothers and sisters who believe in unifying our people in order to usher in the much need peace and advancement for Nigeria to unleash her true potentials...

“God forbid! If we want to see Nigeria exalted, we must insist she does the right things.”

Dogara's full speech is contained in this link.

On his part, Lawal noted:

“We will protect ourselves. The PVC and our prayers will be our weapons of choice and we will massively deploy them in 2023.

“The main purpose of this historical narrative is to let you know that for The APC, a Muslim-Muslim ticket has been a long-term political strategy and not a one-off decision. Thus, all this talk of competence as the reason for the choice of the Muslim VP is balderdash and diversionary. This is a calculated anti-Christian exclusion agenda that is being implemented."

Meanwhile, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the new president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has condemned the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Muslim-Muslim ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Okoh stated his position acceptance speech in Abuja on Thursday, July 28.

The new CAN president said many Christians feel and have the genuine fear that there is a deliberate plan to remove the Christian faith from the scheme of things and make them second-class citizens in Nigeria.

