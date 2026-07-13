Atiku Abubakar welcomed the Federal Government's suspension of the proposed WAEC and NECO registration fee increases

Atiku's statement, issued by aide Phrank Shaibu, criticised the Tinubu administration for announcing harsh policies before consulting Nigerians

The former vice president urged the government to develop a sustainable funding model for exam bodies that does not burden struggling families

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has described the Federal Government's decision to suspend the planned hike in WAEC and NECO examination registration fees as a victory for Nigerian students, parents, and civil society groups.

Legit.ng reports that the federal government approved N50,000 as the new uniform examination fee for WAEC and NECO candidates, effective from 2027.

Atiku urges sustainable funding for WAEC, NECO exams. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The former Vice President said the WAEC and NECO fee hike's reversal confirmed concerns he had already raised.

Atiku warned that raising the cost of sitting public examinations would widen educational inequality, compound the out-of-school children crisis, and shut out brilliant but financially disadvantaged students from accessing higher education.

Atiku's position was conveyed in a statement signed and made available to Legit.ng on July 13, 2026, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu,

Atiku criticises pattern of policy reversal

While welcoming the suspension, Atiku was sharply critical of what he described as a recurring pattern in the Tinubu administration's approach to policymaking.

"The suspension is welcome, but it also raises an uncomfortable question: why must this government always wait for public outrage before correcting policies that should never have been conceived in the first place?"

He argued that responsible governance requires consultation before a decision is announced, not after the public has already been subjected to unnecessary anxiety.

"It is becoming a disturbing pattern. This administration announces harsh policies with little evidence of meaningful consultation, only to retreat when confronted by overwhelming public opposition. That is not responsive governance; it reflects poor policy formulation."

Atiku said a government that depends on public resistance to discover its own mistakes has lost touch with the daily realities of ordinary Nigerians, particularly families already burdened by rising inflation, fuel costs, soaring electricity tariffs, and shrinking purchasing power.

Atiku calls for sustainable funding model

Atiku called on the Federal Government to treat the reversal as a starting point rather than a conclusion.

He urged authorities to engage stakeholders in designing a long-term funding structure for WAEC and NECO that strengthens both examination bodies without transferring financial pressure onto families who are already struggling.

"Education should be the ladder out of poverty, not another luxury reserved for the privileged."

Atiku also used the statement to draw a contrast ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ADC flagbearer urged Nigerians to consider whether they wanted an administration driven by trial and error or one with a track record in national governance.

"A nation as important as Nigeria cannot be governed like a laboratory for endless experimentation.

"Nigerians deserve leadership that listens before it acts, consults before it decides, and gets it right the first time."

Atiku calls for consultation on governance after WAEC, NECO fee-hike suspension announcement. Photo credit: Nony and Sons

Source: Facebook

Girls outnumber boys in 2026 WAEC exams

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that WAEC has recorded a higher female participation in the 2026 WASSCE, with girls exceeding boys in enrolment figures.

Over 1.9 million candidates have registered for the 2026 examination across more than 24,000 schools nationwide.

WAEC also reported increased adoption of CBT-style reforms alongside tighter exam security measures, including question serialisation.

Source: Legit.ng