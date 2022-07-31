The governor of Delta state. Ifeanyi Okowa has fired back at the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu for stating that his running mate, Kashim Shettima is a better candidate than the man chosen by his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar.

Okowa who would be serving as the vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election said that Atiku is a big threat to the APC and Tinubu as the poll approaches.

Governor Okowa has asked Tinubu to engage in an issue-based campaign. Photo: Bola Tinubu, Ifeanyi Okowa, Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

In a statement released by Okowa's media aide, Olisa Ifeajika said that the governor also asked Tinubu to engage in an issue-based campaign ahead of the build-up of the elections rather than discussing people.

The statement said:

"If Tinubu thinks that he is good, he should not foreclose that there won’t be other persons that are good or even better in politics where he thrives.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“It was his choice to pick his own running mate for whatever criteria he had. The same considerations, no doubt, the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, had in choosing Senator Ifeanyi Okowa over all the other candidates screened."

Issue-based political campaign in Nigeria

Adding the politics is not a game of turn-by-turn but of competence and capacity to lead the country to a developmental phase, Okowa reminded Tinubu that the National Health Act in the country today came from his effortduring his time in the Senate.

He added:

“We are asking Tinubu to face his contest. He has a joint ticket with whom he has chosen as his running mate just as Atiku has done. So, he should be preoccupied with how to go to the contest and leave the campaign of calumny.

“He should be discussing issues affecting the general wellbeing of the people, not discussing individuals."

Mikano finally speaks on Atiku's position in generator company

The leadership of Mikano International Limited had debunked the claim that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party owns the company.

This was contained in a press statement released on Monday, July 25, by the managing director of the generator dealer company.

According to Firas Mamlouk, the PDP 2023 presidential candidate is not in any way associated or affiliated with Mikano.

Big men things: Atiku throws huge challenge to Bola Tinubu ahead of 2023 presidential election

Bola Tinubu had earlier been challenged to take the hot seat and subject himself to a one-hour television interview like his opponents in the Peoples Democratic Party and the Labour Party.

This challenge to the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate was thrown to him by Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku's challenge to Tinubu is a sequel to the latter's comment that the PDP candidate is a pathological liar after the former's appearance in a TV interview where he said that the APC's national leader begged to be his running mate in 2007.

Source: Legit.ng