All now seems to be set for the ruling APC to face its opponents in the coming 2023 general elections

This is as the ruling party has named its campaign council director general and a fitting deputy ahead of the 2023 battle

While the APC picked Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state as the campaign DG, Adams oshiomhole has been appointed to be his deputy

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made its choice as to who will lead its campaign organisation for its candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Vanguard has reported that a crucial meeting in Abuja on Monday, August 1, the ruling party picked Governor Somin Lalong of Plateau to head the team and Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo to be his deputy.

The APC is careful about its choices in preparation for the 2023 presidential election (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

Source: Facebook

A source who spoke with the newspaper noted that the decision of the APC was subject to President Muhammadu Buhari's ratification.

Another source who confirmed the news to Daily Trust said:

“Yes, Gov Lalong is the DG. The APC is united and we are committed to saving the country from those who want to divide us on religious lines.”

There are claims that the Lalong-Oshiomhole arrangement is to douse the tension engendered party's Muslim-Muslim ticket as both the Plateau governor and the former national chairman of the APC are both Christians.

2023: El-Rufai denies news of Oshiomhole as Tinubu’s campaign DG, reveals party’s stand

Recall that the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, had denied the news that Oshiomhole, is the director-general of the presidential campaign of the APC.

While speaking in Abuja on Monday, August 1, The Cable reported that the Kaduna governor revealed that the DG has been picked.

APC governors meet Tinubu, Shettima in Abuja El-Rufai speaks after the meeting of the APC governors and the standard bearer of the party, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, adding that other positions are being discussed.

The governor disclosed that they were assigned to embark on wide consultation and come up with a structure for the presidential campaign council.

They have done that and reported to Tinubu and Shettima.

Governor El-Rufai speaks on his alleged new position in APC, way forward for 2023 election

El-Rufai on Sunday, July 31, debunked reports that he has been appointed the director-general of the APC Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 general election.

Reacting to the reports, the governor confirmed that he has been receiving several congratulatory calls and messages since the claim got into the news.

Source: Legit.ng