A lot is being done by the ruling party, the APC to see that the 2023 general election is done, dusted, but turn out to be a success

This is as the Tinubu Campaign Organisation (TCO) appointed Hajiya Mariam Buhari, wife of the deputy governor of Katsina state as its national coordinator

Meanwhile, the group also announced the appointment of Mrs Ayodele Fatunsin, as the deputy national coordinator from the south

As part of efforts to mobilise support for the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his major support group, Tinubu Support Organisation(TSO), has unveiled Hajiya Mariam Buhari as new national coordinator.

The group also announced Mrs Ayodele Fatunsin as the new deputy national coordinator.

Tinubu Support Organisation(TSO), has unveiled Hajiya Mariam Buhari as the new national coordinator. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Announcing the new appointments on Thursday, August 4, in Abuja, TSO's national secretary, Otunba Gboyega Bada, described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as Nigeria's contemporary democratic moving force every political party in the country and beyond reckon with.

The group said Tinubu's political clout spread across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) remains the country's most relevant and much talked about politician in the country today due to his towering political pedigree.

The new leaders

The TSO leader further said that ahead of the next year's election, the group has carried out a restructure that will enhance the performance and delivery of the presidential aspiration of Asiwaju Tinubu as the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Announcing the new leaders of the group, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Thursday, Bada said:

"There is a unanimous decision that Hajiya Mariam Buhari, wife of the Deputy Governor of Katsina State be appointed as the National Coordinator. We need someone who has that capacity, who can move, who has unhindered access not only to our principals but to all regions, leaders in APC and other groups because the Tinubu Support Organisation we are looking for voters; voters where we can find and that is the reason for appointing her as the National Coordinator.

"We went further to agree that another woman is appointed too, from the south as Deputy National Coordinator. Let me also say that because of the exigency of the situation now we have to move TSO for better performance. The name of the Deputy Mrs Ayodele Fatunsin."

Accepting her appointment, the new national coordinator, Hajiya Buhari promised to bring her experience as the Northwest coordinator of President Muhamadu Buhari in 2015 to bear in discharging her assignment.

Bada expressed the confidence that the APC presidential candidate would win the next general elections convincingly based on information available to his campaign Organisation.

