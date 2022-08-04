APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has got Nigerians talking as he addressed a church congregation in Nasarawa state

Adamu shouted “Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord! Halleluyah! and the congregation and got an animated response from the congregation

The APC chairman was at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) church in Awayi, Nasarawa state to grace the funeral ceremony of the late Bala Angbazo

Awayi, Nasarawa state - The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has attracted heated reactions as a video clip shows him in a church shouting ‘Praise the Lord!’

According to Vanguard, the APC chairman attended the church in Nasarawa state on Wednesday, August 3.

The newspaper stated further Adamu was at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) church in Awayi, Nasarawa state to grace the funeral ceremony of the late monarch, HRH Aren Eggon, Bala Angbazo.

Angbazo died on July 13, 2022, at the age of 89, after 41 years on the throne.

The monarch was born in the Wakama District of Nasarawa-Eggon Local Council in 1933 and ascended the throne on July 11, 1981.

APC chairman Adamu addresses the congregation

While addressing congregants at his funeral service, Adamu, in a shot video clip, was on the podium where clergymen sat, held a microphone and said:

“Praise the Lord! Praise the Lord!

The congregation also responded by shouting, "Halleluyah!"

"The Lord is good," he added while the crowd responded with "all the time".

A Twitter user, Adamu Mohammed @Mohammedpato1 claimed that the APC chair attended in the company of Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule.

"Governor @AbdullahiASule alongside APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu attends the funeral service and tributes in honour of HRH Aren Eggon, Dr Bala Abaine Angbazo at the ECWA Church Awayi, Nasarawa State, where they preach religious tolerance," Mohammed tweeted.

Nigerians react

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have reacted to the video, with some saying the motive was for him and his political party to gain Christians in support of the Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidency, which had been rejected by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Tom King Egwu said:

"You won't see them again till the next four years. They have come to deceive the gullibles. Shame on politicians."

Julius Asemokha commented:

"Praise the Lord for Muslim /Muslim presidential ticket?"

Geoffrey Shima said:

"No Christian in northern Nigeria is competent to be Tinubu's running mate, and you guys are still doing all this, what for???, I blame the churches that allow you guys to do all this rubbish in their church."

Joe Ose Ehovuomen said:

"They can act any role to gain relevance and acceptability in order to be voted in elections. Don't mind these APC political actors with their gymic."

Uduak Ukoh said:

"Deception extra ordinaire.

"If they really want to praise the Lord, they should have pick a Christian for the position of vice president."

