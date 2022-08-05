Earlier, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) says Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, is the director-general of its presidential campaign council

Abdullahi Adamu, APC national chairman, announced the development on Thursday while speaking with journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari

Reacting, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, in his congratulation message, described the newly appointed DG as detribalised politician

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives has congratulated Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state on his appointment as the Director General, Presidential Campaign Organisation of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Ahmed Idris Wase, who applauded the governor's choice, disclosed he is most competent and fit to lead the campaign of the APC Presidential candidate, TVC News reported.

The APC presented Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state to President Muhammadu Buhari as its presidential campaign DG. Photo credit: Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase Support Group - AIWSG

Wase described Lalong as a detribalised politician

The lawmaker described the newly appointed DG as detribalised, resourceful, ingenious and a practical politician, an adept listener and a leader with the right attitude to grind out results where others cannot succeed.

He is convinced that:

“With Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima on the ballot and Simon Lalong in the driving seat, the APC is on the right path to victory come February 2023."

He thanked the Presidential candidate, the party's national chairman, for the confidence reposed in the Plateau governor to lead the APC campaign.

Muslim-Muslim ticket: PDP, Atiku in trouble as Tinubu/Shettima’s DG Lalong vows to unite Christians for APC

Reconciliation moves are on the way to uniting Christians in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, says he will be championing reconciliation attempts to foster unity amongst APC members that are Christians.

Governor Lalong, who also doubles as the leader of the APC presidential campaign, made this known on Thursday, August 4, while speaking to pressmen at the Yakubu Gowon Airport.

APC appoints Festus Keyamo as spokesman for Tinubu campaign team

In a related development, the APC has announced Festus Keyamo as the interim spokesman and Hannatu Musawa as the deputy spokesman of the Tinubu Presidential Campaign.

APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday, August 3.

Adamu was at the villa to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Legit.ng